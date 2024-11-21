Popping candy breath mint brand breathROX introduces its latest flavor: Blue Raspberry. The new product combines "the sour sharpness of citrus" with "the sweet depths of berries," according to the company. Like all breathROX mints, the latest offering contains zinc, which helps neutralize gas, while the popping helps activate saliva. After the popping subsides, a cool, refreshing sensation cleanses the palate. Each container of Blue Raspberry breathROX has a suggested retail price of $2.99.