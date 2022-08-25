Alto-Shaam Heated Shelf Merchandisers

Alto-Shaam expands its heated shelf merchandiser line with a new 36-inch, two-shelf model as another solution for grab-and-go food programs. The shorter, more compact height of the new model will allow for better sightlines to customers and provide additional opportunities for employees to engage with visitors. Similar to other models in the line, the two-shelf model features an additional layer of top heat, which when paired with exclusive Halo Heat technology, provides the highest quality, extended holding of the most delicate food items, such as burritos, sandwiches, pastries and more without compromising food quality, according to the company.



