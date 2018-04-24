Amazon Brings Delivery Directly to Customers' Vehicles

SEATTLE — Amazon isn’t showing signs of slowing down when it comes to providing consumers with the ultimate convenience. This time around, it is in the form of free delivery to their vehicles.

The Seattle-based company has begun offering delivery in 37 cities to Amazon Prime members who own new General Motors or Volvo vehicles, reported The Washington Post.

The in-car delivery service is available to members of Amazon Prime whose cars are parked in publicly accessible areas, such as on the street in front of an apartment building, at a workplace parking lot, or in a driveway. Amazon won’t deliver to a private parking garage or other places where access to a vehicle is not readily available. Packages are placed in the vehicle’s trunk, or out of plain sight.

Deliveries are available right now to Prime members with 2015 year or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC or Cadillac vehicles with GM’s OnStar connected-car service, and those with a 2015 or newer Volvo vehicle with an active Volvo On Call account. Amazon will expand the number of locations, as well as eligible vehicle makes and models, going forward.

Last year, the ecommerce retailer launched Amazon Key, which allows those with a WiFi-connected lock to unlock their front doors so that packages could be left inside. Customers must download the Amazon Key app to which they can link a connected car, according to The Washington Post.

On the day a package is scheduled for delivery, customers can use the Amazon Key app to confirm that their car is parked in a place where a delivery can be made. The app also provides notifications with an expected four-hour delivery window and notifies customers when the package is on its way and when it’s been delivered. Customers can track when their car was unlocked and relocked through the app, where they can also rate the experience.

"Receiving a package securely and reliably in your car, without you having to be there, is something we think many people will appreciate," said Atif Rafiq, chief digital officer at Volvo Cars. "This mix of car and commerce is starting the next wave of innovation and we intend to be at the forefront."

Earlier this year, Amazon also acquired Ring, which makes WiFi-connected doorbells and cameras.