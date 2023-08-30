Amazon & Grubhub Partner to Expand Frictionless Shopping On Campus

BALTIMORE — Another college campus is making it easier for students, faculty and staff to skip the checkout at convenience stores.

Amazon and Grubhub Campus have teamed up to offer Amazon's Just Walk Out technology at Loyola University Maryland. The school is the first Grubhub-partnered campus to deploy the technology.

"Our installation with Amazon's Just Walk Out technology is another example of how we are strengthening our relationship with our campus partners with cost-saving technology and driving student adoption," said Eric Ferguson, chief operations officer at Grubhub. "The services and products we provide for our campus partners are designed to enhance and improve the dining experience, and we're excited to offer this innovative and frictionless technology to our campus partners."

At campus stores, shoppers can scan a QR code in the Grubhub app to enter. Just Walk Out technology detects what they take from or return to the shelves, allowing them to leave the store without having to wait in line when they finish their shopping experience. The payment is automatically deducted from their meal plan, declining account balance or other stored payment methods linked to their Grubhub account when they leave the store.

"Loyola is proud to partner with Grubhub and Amazon to bring this technology to our students," said John Coppola, vice president for finance and administration and treasurer for Loyola University Maryland. "We strive to bring innovation to our campus, and this is a perfect example of our drive to lead in technological applications for our students, faculty and staff."

Grubhub Campus partners with 300 higher education institutions and is the only food ordering and delivery marketplace that works with campus dining programs, the company said. Students can integrate meal plans directly into their Grubhub account and access restaurants both on- and off-campus for delivery and pickup.

"We are thrilled to bring Just Walk Out technology and Grubhub together at Loyola University Maryland," said Jon Jenkins, vice president of Just Walk Out technology, AWS Applications. "With Just Walk Out technology and Grubhub, students, faculty and staff will find a convenient way to purchase the items they need with a frictionless shopping experience so they can quickly get back to their studies."