Amber Energy Named Winning Bidder for CITGO

HOUSTON — Amber Energy Inc. will acquire PDV Holding Inc., parent company of CITGO Petroleum Corp., after being selected by Robert Pincus, the special master appointed by the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, to oversee the sale. The deal is expected to close mid-2025, pending certain regulatory and other approvals.

Amber Energy is backed by a group of strategic U.S. energy investors, including Elliott Investment Management LP, and is committed to further strengthening CITGO as a leader in the refining, transportation, and marketing of products vital to the economy, the company said.

"We thank the special master for selecting Amber Energy as the successful bidder and recommending that the court approve Amber Energy's acquisition of CITGO's world-class assets," said Gregory Goff, CEO of Amber Energy. "Building upon CITGO's legacy, and with a focus on the future, we will prioritize operational excellence to lay a foundation for stability, strength, and long-term success for the benefit of the company's people, customer, and communities. We look forward to partnering with the people of CITGO to ensure that the company continues to operate with the highest standards of safety and reliability."