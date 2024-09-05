CITGO Loyalty Members Score Discounts in Wisconsin

HOUSTON — As teams in the National Football League (NFL) prepare to take the field for another season, CITGO Petroleum Corp. is helping consumers and fans fuel up for less.

Green Bay Packers fans will see an additional 3 cent savings per gallon of gas on every "Green & Gold Friday" through the Club CITGO loyalty program across Wisconsin. This is the ninth year that CITGO is partnering with the NFL team.

"Because of our presence in Wisconsin, we understand how Wisconsinites feel about their beloved Packers," said Greg Caponegro, general manager, Light Oil Sales at CITGO. "That's why we designed this promotion around the Packers and their fans and are making it available at more than 190 branded CITGO locations across the state.