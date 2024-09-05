 Skip to main content

CITGO Loyalty Members Score Discounts in Wisconsin

The fuel brand partners with the Green Bay Packers for a ninth season.
Melissa Kress
A CITGO promotion for the Green & Gold Friday fuel discount

HOUSTON — As teams in the National Football League (NFL) prepare to take the field for another season, CITGO Petroleum Corp. is helping consumers and fans fuel up for less. 

Green Bay Packers fans will see an additional 3 cent savings per gallon of gas on every "Green & Gold Friday" through the Club CITGO loyalty program across Wisconsin. This is the ninth year that CITGO is partnering with the NFL team. 

"Because of our presence in Wisconsin, we understand how Wisconsinites feel about their beloved Packers," said Greg Caponegro, general manager, Light Oil Sales at CITGO. "That's why we designed this promotion around the Packers and their fans and are making it available at more than 190 branded CITGO locations across the state. 

"Football season is a special time in Wisconsin, and with Green & Gold Fridays we can help promote even more enthusiasm for the team and the state throughout the season," Caponegro added.

During the promotion, every Club CITGO member can take advantage of additional fuel savings every Friday, saving 6 cents per gallon for Club members and 9 cents per gallon for Premier members.

The promotion runs every Friday from Aug. 9 to Jan. 10, 2025, in all Wisconsin Club CITGO locations. 

Houston-based CITGO is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,600 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day, CITGO ranks as the fifth largest independent refiners in the United States. 

CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corp. is owned by CITGO Holding Inc.

