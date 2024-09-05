CITGO Loyalty Members Score Discounts in Wisconsin
"Football season is a special time in Wisconsin, and with Green & Gold Fridays we can help promote even more enthusiasm for the team and the state throughout the season," Caponegro added.
[Read more: CITGO to Pilot Enhanced Loyalty Program]
During the promotion, every Club CITGO member can take advantage of additional fuel savings every Friday, saving 6 cents per gallon for Club members and 9 cents per gallon for Premier members.
The promotion runs every Friday from Aug. 9 to Jan. 10, 2025, in all Wisconsin Club CITGO locations.
Houston-based CITGO is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in Lake Charles, La.; Lemont, Ill.; and Corpus Christi, Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 42 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,600 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day, CITGO ranks as the fifth largest independent refiners in the United States.
CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,000 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corp. is owned by CITGO Holding Inc.