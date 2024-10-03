AMBEST Launches Next-Gen Mobile App for Professional Drivers

AMBEST selected Rovertown, the mobile app platform designed for convenience retailers, as its strategic partner for the new digital experience. Working together with the AMBEST team, several key features were developed for the new app, including:

Location-based content: A single piece of content can be created with localized alternatives that trigger based on a user's proximity to individual states, locations or amenities. For example, lottery results can be localized with dozens of different images. Content can also be adjusted based on whether or not locations have specific amenities, such as images for national quick-service restaurant brands.

Find what matters most: Rather than sorting through a list of countless amenities, drivers can quickly filter searches by what matters most, such as showers, paid parking or a driver's lounge. This enables drivers to quickly filter results before diving deeper into the fine details, such as how many paid parking spots exist at nearby locations.

Local control: AMBEST can determine the order in which amenities are displayed at each location, allowing the company to surface what it believes is most relevant to professional drivers.

"After our first meeting with the AMBEST team, it was clear that they wanted something unique," said Chris Patton, head of integrations and implementations at Rovertown. "We were ready for this challenge. With AMBEST locations featuring hundreds of different amenities, we delivered new features that help professional drivers easily and efficiently find what they need. I'm proud of this partnership since the result is one of the most advanced mobile apps in our industry."

Additionally, the new app enhances the value of participation in the AMBUCK$ rewards program while amplifying the reach of high-value giveaways and providing convenient access to promotions on a range of products, including age-restricted offers.

Recognizing that professional drivers are looking for ways to stay entertained during freight deliveries, AMBEST chose to develop a racing game called AMBUCK$ 500, featuring a custom-designed semi-truck. Future opportunities to win custom AMBEST merchandise, including trucker hats, will be available to the top players.

"We strive to provide top-quality products and an exceptional experience at each of our more than 80 locations. When professional drivers search for their next stop, it's important that they are able to notice what makes ours so unique," said Doug Yawberry, president of Knoxville, Tenn.-based Weigel's. "As proud AMBEST members, we're delighted that the new AMBEST app does exactly that."

As the first phase in a digital transformation initiative, additional features will be added to the AMBEST app in the coming months.

Brentwood-based AMBEST was founded in 1988. Its member-owned, nationwide network of independent truck stops and service centers encompasses more than 500 locations.

AMBUCK$ is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.