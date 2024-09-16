C-store Retailers Explore New Mobile Avenues for Engaging With Customers

In its "2024 Push Notifications Report," Rovertown revealed best practices for mobile push notifications based on analyzing 78 million push notifications sent by dozens of c-store retailers during 2023. The company found that push notifications with shorter teaser messages and longer notifications cut due to character count limits were 121% more effective due to customer curiosity, and those sent during the morning or evening hours performed 178% better.

"Push notifications are the easiest way to keep people engaged," said Tyler Cameron, head of strategy and analytics at Rovertown. "We recommend sending out push notifications at least once a week based on our study, or even two or three [a week]."

Other key findings of the analysis were that push notifications with emojis performed 50% better, notifications highlighting contests performed 30% better than the median standalone and notifications focused on a retail price point performed 32% worse.

"After the analysis, we spoke to retailers and encouraged them to increase the frequency of notifications, incorporate emojis and send messages in the morning, and they got a 17% increase in unique app users in 30 days," noted Frank Beard, head of marketing at Rovertown.

At Family Express, the company uses predictive scoring and artificial intelligence running with its loyalty program. The majority of its push notifications are triggered based on it.

"It has to do with frequency of visits, transactions, spend, etc., and we are utilizing a lot of predictive scoring to generate this one-on-one experience and personalization," Lyles shared, explaining that "next best category" is also something they will use. For example, if someone purchases coffee three times a week, the next likely category to promote might be bakery, so they would get an incentive of a free Family Express doughnut on their next visit.

"We also have a feature in the new app called 'takeover,' so we can set parameters with geofencing and if there is a specific promotion at a store, we will send a message and when the customer opens the app, there is a takeover showing what we want to communicate," Lyles said.

Delivering More Convenience

Convenience stores are focused on creating the most convenient experience possible for customers, and they are using the mobile phone to do it. In fact, most of the app enhancements being rolled out are an effort to make fueling, shopping and even getting a car wash easier.

At Family Express, the company created a more user-friendly experience for ordering its made-to-order food, integrating the checkout experience with a best-in-class payment provider to ensure that ordering and checkout can be done with three or four clicks, Lyles said.

The chain also made its car wash experience easier, allowing customers to use its mobile app to start the wash with a click of a button rather than having to use a kiosk or get out of the car, according to Clifton Dillman, vice president and CEO at Family Express.

"We also redefined our car wash experience with a new car wash subscription program by Mosaic," Lyles added. "The previous subscription was a troubling experience for the customer from a signup perspective and using it. With the new offering, we are somewhere in the 60% to 70% increase [range] in new subscribers since we launched it in January."

Smith Oil enhanced its app with its customers in mind as well. The retailer's first app in partnership with Liquid Barcodes, a digital marketing technology company, focused on authorizing the pump and paying via the app. It utilizes ACH payment, passing on the savings on credit card fees to customers with 10 cents off per gallon, said Fluharty.

The new version of its app saw the addition of digital punch cards for coffee, cappuccino or fountain drinks, with a buy three get one free — as well as buy 11 gallons of milk and get one free, and Monster Energy and Hertz potato chips offering buy five get one free.

"The Monster Energy and Hertz are new and while we still have physical cards for coffee, cappuccino and milk, any new programs will be app only," Fluharty explained.

In May, Smith Oil rolled out PIN pad registration for its app at checkout to encourage greater participation.