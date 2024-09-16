C-store Retailers Explore New Mobile Avenues for Engaging With Customers
"COVID really pushed consumers forward in their willingness to adopt a digital experience," said Yaqub Baiani, vice president of consumer and 7NOW at Irving, Texas-based 7-Eleven Inc., operating, franchising and/or licensing more than 13,000 convenience stores in the United States and Canada. "What was previously 'nice to have' is now 'must have.'"
Mobile App Enhancement
Tying a mobile app into a loyalty program is the approach many c-store retailers are taking.
When it comes to downloading and installing mobile applications, millennials and Generation X are the most likely segments to do so, according to a recent report released by Electrum Holdings LLC, a c-store loyalty provider based in Louisville, Ky.
C-store retailers today are constantly evolving and upgrading their mobile apps to keep customers satisfied, engaged and coming back. In January, Family Express unveiled an updated and enhanced app in partnership with Rovertown, a mobile app provider based in Richmond Heights, Mo.
"The mobile app is an extension of the store experience, and it's about convenience and personalization," said Lyles. "Massive companies like Apple and Starbucks are proving the importance of personal experience with apps and as a c-store, you either provide that for the customer or they will go to the competition."
7-Eleven also redesigned its mobile app nearly a year ago, prioritizing "a seamless and intuitive user experience," and building a fully integrated ecosystem featuring a consistent design throughout, including colors, fonts and animations, according to Baiani.
"This strong foundation enables us to rapidly introduce new functionalities while maintaining a familiar and user-friendly environment for our customers," he explained. "Additionally, we streamlined the login process by transitioning to a phone number-based system, ensuring a one-to-one matching for a more personalized experience."
The top features of 7-Eleven's app are 7Rewards, which enables customers to earn and spend rewards; an in-app, streamlined fuel purchasing experience; and 7NOW delivery accessible from the app and offering access to "groceries, pizza, fresh food, beverage and household items 24 hours a day, seven days a week," Baiani noted. Additionally, the company introduced 7-Eleven Wallet in late 2020, offering a contactless way to pay in stores, and then began offering triple reward points when customers paid with it beginning this past November.
Increasing App Engagement
To keep customers engaged and drive them into the store, many c-store retailers are using push notifications via their app, often offering a mobile coupon or highlighting an in-store deal.