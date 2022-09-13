MasonWays keeps motorists safe when refueling at the pump island with its new Amenity Refuse Bin. The unit is available with a Purell sanitizing gel dispenser and glove dispenser to protect motorists from germs on pump handles. Towel Dispenser comes with a three-gallon windshield fluid bucket that attaches on one or two sides of the unit easily. The separate 45-gallon inner trash liner is removable for easy cleaning. The liner has a special engineered bag holder to grip the bag tightly and prevent trash bag collapses, according to the company. The Amenity Refuse Bin is UPS shippable and available in colors. A Towel Dispenser Water Bucket unit sold separately. MasonWays is showcasing its products at the Booth #2069 at the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas.