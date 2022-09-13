Advertisement
Amenity Refuse Bin

The MasonWays unit is available with a Purell sanitizing gel dispenser and glove dispenser to protect motorists.
MasonWays Amenity Refuse Bin

MasonWays keeps motorists safe when refueling at the pump island with its new Amenity Refuse Bin. The unit is available with a Purell sanitizing gel dispenser and glove dispenser to protect motorists from germs on pump handles. Towel Dispenser comes with a three-gallon windshield fluid bucket that attaches on one or two sides of the unit easily. The separate 45-gallon inner trash liner is removable for easy cleaning. The liner has a special engineered bag holder to grip the bag tightly and prevent trash bag collapses, according to the company. The Amenity Refuse Bin is UPS shippable and available in colors. A Towel Dispenser Water Bucket unit sold separately. MasonWays is showcasing its products at the Booth #2069 at the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas.

