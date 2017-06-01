American Metalcraft Signage & Menu Solutions

Securit Signage, Chalk Markers, and Menu Holders from American Metalcraft can help promote and identify food, drinks and specials at various retail locations. Its new Double-Sided Suction Cup Chalkboards are designed to securely attach to walls and windows, while the new Mini Tabletop Sandwich Board comes in a natural wood frame for tabletops and buffet stations. Additionally, new Mini Chalk Cards come in three sizes: 3-inch x 2-inch, 4-inch x 3-inch, and 6-inch x 4-inch. Each pack of 20 comes with a chalk marker, four mini chalk card picks, and two acrylic mini chalk card holders. Finally, Securit Signage is a new line of wood menu holders in bamboo and espresso colors.