American Metalcraft Signage & Menu Solutions

American Metalcraft Signage & Menu SolutionsDouble-Sided Suction Cup Chalkboards among new offerings.
Securit Signage, Chalk Markers, and Menu Holders from American Metalcraft can help promote and identify food, drinks and specials at various retail locations. Its new Double-Sided Suction Cup Chalkboards are designed to securely attach to walls and windows, while the new Mini Tabletop Sandwich Board comes in a natural wood frame for tabletops and buffet stations. Additionally, new Mini Chalk Cards come in three sizes: 3-inch x 2-inch, 4-inch x 3-inch, and 6-inch x 4-inch. Each pack of 20 comes with a chalk marker, four mini chalk card picks, and two acrylic mini chalk card holders. Finally, Securit Signage is a new line of wood menu holders in bamboo and espresso colors.