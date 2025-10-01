Harbor is proud to launch the Infinity Family of Fixtures, a cutting-edge solution for optimizing tobacco merchandising, enhancing store displays, and maximizing retail efficiency. This innovative system includes three key components: the Infinity Backbar, Overhead Merchandisers, and Undercounter Merchandisers. Designed to streamline store operations, boost sales, and maximize merchandising space, these fixtures feature adjustable shelving, effortless installation, and compatibility with various tray options, including cigarette trays, smokeless tobacco trays, and customizable adjustable trays for enhanced organization.



We’re offering you the chance to win a free Infinity Fixture! Enter our giveaway today and experience the future of tobacco display solutions with Harbor’s Infinity Family. These state-of-the-art retail fixtures provide unmatched flexibility, empowering convenience stores, gas stations, supermarkets, and small retailers to quickly adapt to changing needs while maintaining a modern, polished, and highly organized display that increases customer engagement and drives profitability.