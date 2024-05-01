Amping Up the "News" in Convenience Store News

In 1969, when there were fewer than 11,000 convenience stores in the United States and few people could even agree on the definition of a “convenience store,” founding publisher Harry Troutgott started Convenience Store News, the c-store industry’s oldest continuously published publication.

Over the last 54 years, as the c-store industry has evolved — and boy, has it! — Convenience Store News has evolved alongside it, constantly innovating and expanding our portfolio of offerings to meet the changing information needs of the U.S. convenience channel.

Our mission is to deliver the insights, analysis, market research and business intelligence that helps c-store retailers stay ahead of what's next — critical information to grow sales and profits. It’s a mission we take seriously, which is why each year, we identify ways to better serve our audience.

As 2024 kicks off, one of our major initiatives for the new year is to amp up the "news" in Convenience Store News. This month, we debuted a new, contemporary look for our website, CSNews.com, that makes it easier for our readers to access the top headlines.

We’ve also added a new Top 100 section that features individual news pages dedicated to each of the industry’s top 10 chains: 7-Eleven Inc., Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Casey’s General Stores Inc., EG America, GPM Investments LLC, Murphy USA Inc., Wawa Inc., QuikTrip Corp., Kwik Trip Inc. and Sheetz Inc. This section also provides quick access to our annual Top 100 ranking, one of our most widely viewed pieces of content every year.

Additionally, as part of this year’s initiative, we’ll be more frequently alerting you of breaking news developments in the industry, and delivering a lot more original and exclusive content on CSNews.com. For instance, this month, our Executive Editor Melissa Kress runs down the emerging trends that are poised to change the convenience store industry in 2024.

If you have any suggestions on how Convenience Store News can better meet your information needs, I would love to hear from you. Don’t hesitate to drop me a line.