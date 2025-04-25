I have been covering the convenience store industry for nearly 20 years and just when I think I’ve seen it all, something comes up that surprises me. Last month, it was actually three things in rapid succession, as three c-store retailers introduced innovative offerings that rethink the “convenience” experience and made this longtime industry editor say, “Wow!”

The first was Casey’s General Stores Inc. debuting “Darn-ell,” an AI-powered coffee connoisseur that serves up personalized, playful roasts and coffee recommendations to help guests have some fun and learn about Casey's Darn Good Coffee blends.

The second was Rutter’s announcement that it is bringing a premium entertainment experience directly into the convenience space with a new 21+ Bar and Lounge that will blend the energy of a sports bar with the ease and accessibility of a convenience store. Topping out at 14,000 square feet, the first two locations featuring this concept are scheduled to open this spring.

Last but not least, Weigel’s launched a new digital experience for families in the communities it serves, combining entertainment with its loyalty program. The Weigel’s Arcade & Coin Catalog offers a collection of kid-friendly, ad-free in-app games. Players can redeem in-app coins earned through gameplay for exclusive rewards in the MyWeigel’s Rewards program.

All three of these offerings are inventive, unique and clever. With more than 152,000 convenience stores currently operating in the United States and consumers cutting back on discretionary spending due to financial struggles, standing out in the market is more important than ever.

And it’s not only the larger chains in the industry that are breaking the mold. In our April issue, we spotlight the winners of our inaugural Outstanding Independents Awards. From dishing out traditional soda fountain-style ice cream, to cooking up rotisserie-prepared foods inspired by gourmet food markets, to selling premium liquor with a tasting room, these single-store owners and small operators are putting their own stamp on the “convenience” experience.

When’s the last time you visited your competitors to compare your offer to theirs? When’s the last time you took a fresh look at your business and considered what’s unique about it? Give customers something different and memorable, and they’ll return again and again.