AmuseMints Election Line

Nassau Candy's AmuseMints line introduces Kamala Harris chocolate bars and mint tins to its 2024 Election Collection. Introduced earlier this year, the collection taps into the excitement of the 2024 presidential campaign with an assortment of candidate-themed confectionaries. Joining AmuseMints' Donald Trump-themed products is the Harris 2024 1.75-ounce Chocolate Bar, featuring a red, white and blue design with Harris' campaign slogan. There's also the Harris 2024 3-ounce Milk Chocolate Bar in Box and the 0.56-ounce Slider Mint Tin. All of the collection's bars and mint tins come in colorful countertop displays and are now in stock, ready for shipping.