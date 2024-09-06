Annual PLMA Show to Explore Multigenerational Appeal

"The show floor will be filled with nearly 1,800 exhibitors and more than 3,000 booths, making it a premier event for retailers in all channels to discover products that appeal to the unique needs and preferences of multiple generational groups," said PLMA Corporate Vice President Anthony Aloia.

According to the association, the PLMA Trade Show provides one-stop-sourcing for innovative, high-quality products with wide-ranging, multigenerational appeal, including food, beverages, wine and spirits, flavors, ingredients, authentic international foods and nonfoods, refrigerated and frozen foods, sustainable packaging, beauty and cosmetic products, pet products, self-care, baby care, household goods, kitchenware, and general merchandise.

Another main attraction for the 2024 PLMA Trade Show is a dedicated wine and spirits pavilion showcasing exclusive varietals, direct-to-consumer initiatives, premium lines and nonalcoholic beverages, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Additionally, as a companion to the show, PLMA will host two new sessions in its popular Lunch and Learn PLMA Online Speaker Series. Entitled "The Multigenerational Appeal of Store Brands," the programs will address the wants and needs of baby boomers and Gen Z, respectively:

On Sept. 12 Sara Williamson, Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Marketing at SUNY Old Westbury, will share details about the unique shopping traits of baby boomers and reveal where private label can provide value.

On Sept. 19, Laurie Demeritt, owner and CEO at The Hartman Group, will discuss Gen Z and provide insight on how to target the group through product innovation and branding.

They are free to PLMA members, as well as retailers. More information on the Lunch and Learn PLMA Speaker Series is available here.

More information about PLMA's 2024 Annual Private Label Trade Show is also available online.

Founded in 1979, New York-based PLMA is a nonprofit trade organization which promotes the store brands industry. With additional offices located in Amsterdam, the PLMA represents more than 4,500 member companies worldwide.

In addition to its two annual trade shows, the organization provides conferences, executive education and professional development opportunities.