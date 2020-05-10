Annual Tobacco Plus Expo Moves to May 2021

LAS VEGAS —Traditionally known as the first tobacco show of the year, Tobacco Plus Expo 2021 will take place in the spring, a move driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Originally slated for late January, Tobacco Media Group (TMG) decided to push back TPE 2021 to May 12-14, 2021. The event will still take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Organizers had been preparing for the event to take place early in the new year; however, TMG recognized that the later timing would be better for the industry and the peace of mind for attendees, according to the company.

"A lot of work has already gone into the planning of a blockbuster TPE 2021, so when we were presented with the opportunity to move the show to May, we knew we needed to jump on it. It is our hope that the later timing allows the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 to improve and gets us well out of range of the traditional winter flu season," said Ben Stimpson, managing director of TMG.

"Plus, the warmer weather of May gives us more options to safely execute the business and networking aspects of the show. We are committed to producing a successful TPE 2021 for all of our exhibitors and attendees, and feel confident that this new timing has everyone's best interests in mind," he added.

TMG is working closely with the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Las Vegas Visitor's Bureau to stay informed of the latest safety guidance advisories for the city. The company said it will also keep a close eye on evolving health and wellbeing protocols and will make every effort to ensure best practices are followed.