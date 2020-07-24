Tobacco Plus Expo 2021 Moves Forward as In-Person Event

LAS VEGAS — Tobacco Plus Expo 2021 (TPE 2021) will go on as planned in late January at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

With an in-person event scheduled, the Tobacco Media Group (TMG) are taking steps to ensure exhibitor and attendee confidence as the show plans take shape during COVID-19 uncertainties. TPE 2021, the first big buying show of the year, is slated to take place Jan. 27-29.

According to TMG, COVID-19 has added a layer of complication to TPE 2021 planning, though its team is working hard to create a safe environment for all attendees and exhibitors. If the event is cancelled due to the health crisis, the show management will refund all paid exhibit and sponsorship fees.

"TMG is working closely with Las Vegas Convention Center officials and hotel managers for the latest information and best practices for new protocols and want to ensure that exhibitors feel confident about their commitment to TPE 2021," the company said, adding the show floor is almost 70-percent booked.

In addition to the new full-refund policy and lowered fees, TMG is asking exhibitors and attendees to share information, opinions and suggestions about what TPE 2021 can do to design a show that is safe, efficient and entertaining to attend. The TPE 2021 planning team has already begun outreach with surveys.

"We are hoping to get everyone back to business," said Ben Stimpson, managing director of Tobacco Media Group. "As an industry, we know everyone has a lot to catch up on, from sales goals and retail hardships, to new products, regulations, and reduced networking opportunities, we've all taken a hit in 2020.

"We know that we're not out of the woods just yet, but we are hopeful that TPE 2021 will happen, as we all know that good business is best done in person. We are reducing risk and costs where we can, and we are working closely with our key partners to get input and feedback from our entire industry. We want to hear from you, so we can all be confident in a successful TPE 2021 for all who attend," he added.

TMG is owned by Kretek International.