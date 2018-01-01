Anthony Automatic Hold-Open Feature

Anthony has added a new Automatic Hold-Open feature to its 401 Series commercial cooler and freezer doors (Models 401E and 403E). The 401 Series doors, part of Anthony’s Rugged and Robust Line, are the economical choice for entry-level doors, offering high-quality design, construction and premium features typically found only in more exclusive door models, according to the company. The Automatic Hold-Open feature replaces the manual hold-open function, allowing retailers to restock merchandise more efficiently. It also makes it easier for customers to prop open refrigerator and freezer doors, enhancing the overall shopping experience.