Are You a Good Communicator?

Effective communication is an essential building block for success. From interacting with your boss to coordinating with your team, you need to know how to clearly communicate and avoid costly misinterpretations.



In this 30-minute webinar, we'll explore a universal communications model designed to address common challenges encountered in day-to-day operations. You'll learn practical techniques to enhance clarity and coherence in your communication practices, empowering you to navigate any professional scenario with confidence.



Key takeaways will include:

Identify your biggest challenges with clear communication.

Learn techniques for more effective communication.

Proactively apply tools to minimize misunderstandings and errors.

Speakers