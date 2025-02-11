ARKO Brands Debut Fuel Promo for Inflation-Weary Consumers

The deal comes as the national average for a gallon of gas inched up 2 cents to $3.13 last week, according to AAA, amid the threat of tariffs.

"Gas prices are high and our customers feel it every time they fill up. It's putting a strain on families, small businesses and household budgets," said Arie Kotler, ARKO chairman, president and CEO. "We're in a moment of renewed economic awareness, where businesses have a responsibility to support working Americans. 'Fueling America's Future' is our way of stepping up, helping to ease that burden and providing meaningful savings at the pump."

fas REWARDS members are eligible for fuel savings by buying qualifying items and receiving cents off fuel rewards that will go into their virtual wallet. These rewards can be stacked, allowing customers to accumulate up to $2 off per gallon, subject to state restrictions. In addition, they'll earn points on qualifying purchases, which can also be redeemed for fuel discounts.

"'Fueling America's Future' demonstrates how customer-driven solutions can help lower costs for families, ultimately strengthening the national economy," Kotler said. "By reducing fuel prices, we're putting more money back into consumer pockets and supporting local communities so they can free up spending on other essential goods."

The new promotions are available to enrolled loyalty members across ARKO's more than 1,350 branded retail stores, including fas mart, E-Z Mart, Scotchman, Roadrunner Markets, fastmarket, Village Pantry, Handy Mart and Pride convenience stores.

As of 2024, the fas REWARDS program had approximately 2.3 million enrolled members.