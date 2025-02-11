 Skip to main content

ARKO Brands Debut Fuel Promo for Inflation-Weary Consumers

The "Fueling America's Future" campaign offers savings at the pump.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
A promotion for Fueling America's Future campaign

RICHMOND, Va. — The ARKO Corp. brands are giving inflation-challenged consumers a break at the pump. 

The company and its subsidiary GPM Investments LLC launched the "Fueling America's Future" campaign, offering customers savings on the forecourt with the long-term goal of slashing gas prices in America. 

This promotion — which has never been done by any gas station nationwide, according to the company — can save consumers up to $40 per fill up through the ability to stack discounts earned through qualifying purchases for anyone enrolled in the company's fas REWARDS loyalty program.

The program is just one piece of the company's goal to prioritize price cuts at the pump in its promotions.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The deal comes as the national average for a gallon of gas inched up 2 cents to $3.13 last week, according to AAA, amid the threat of tariffs.

"Gas prices are high and our customers feel it every time they fill up. It's putting a strain on families, small businesses and household budgets," said Arie Kotler, ARKO chairman, president and CEO. "We're in a moment of renewed economic awareness, where businesses have a responsibility to support working Americans. 'Fueling America's Future' is our way of stepping up, helping to ease that burden and providing meaningful savings at the pump."

fas REWARDS members are eligible for fuel savings by buying qualifying items and receiving cents off fuel rewards that will go into their virtual wallet. These rewards can be stacked, allowing customers to accumulate up to $2 off per gallon, subject to state restrictions. In addition, they'll earn points on qualifying purchases, which can also be redeemed for fuel discounts. 

"'Fueling America's Future' demonstrates how customer-driven solutions can help lower costs for families, ultimately strengthening the national economy," Kotler said. "By reducing fuel prices, we're putting more money back into consumer pockets and supporting local communities so they can free up spending on other essential goods."

The new promotions are available to enrolled loyalty members across ARKO's more than 1,350 branded retail stores, including fas mart, E-Z Mart, Scotchman, Roadrunner Markets, fastmarket, Village Pantry, Handy Mart and Pride convenience stores.

As of 2024, the fas REWARDS program had approximately 2.3 million enrolled members. 

Related Content

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Circle K Picks Up Hutch's C-store Chain

Hutchinson Oil Co. exits the convenience and fuel industries after completing two separate deals.
Hutch's teaser

Convenience Store News Announces Winners of 2025 Foodservice Innovators Awards

Ten c-store retailers, nominated by the industry, are named leaders in foodservice excellence.
Foodservice Innovators Awards

Casey's Selects 13 Innovative Brands to Add to Store Mix

Suppliers presented their unique offerings at the first-ever Casey's Innovation Summit.
Casey's convenience stores

Will a New Administration Result in a New Approach to Tobacco & Nicotine Regulation?

One of the biggest opportunities for the federal government is to support tobacco harm reduction policies.
A man holding a cigarette and a vapor product

Murphy USA Leans Into New Store Openings Following 'Disappointing' 2024

The company performed well but underdelivered on internal targets, executives said.
Logos for Murphy USA and QuickChek
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds