ARKO Corp. Shifts Focus to Organic Growth

Pride was acquired by ARKO during the fourth quarter of 2022.
Retail Operations Earnings
Speaking to the integration of its acquired assets, Kotler pointed out that ARKO is seeing strong results materialize following the acquisition of Pride Convenience Holdings LLC, which closed in the fourth quarter of 2022. Since the deal was finalized, ARKO has earned back in adjusted EBITDA approximately 65% of the consideration paid for the deal. Kotler attributes ARKO's integration of Pride's assets and the transition of its loyalty members to the fas REWARDS program to the company's success.
"We were able to increase the merchandise margin in our Pride locations by approximately 260 basis points from Q1 2023 to Q4 2023. We believe that rapid return and integration of Pride reflects the acquisition of good assets at a good price," the executive noted.
In addition to integration efforts paying off, ARKO is seeing positive results of many initiatives across its convenience stores. The company bases its in-store growth strategy on three key pillars:
- Growing sales in core destination categories.
- Using the fas REWARDS loyalty program to develop and strengthen the relationship with customers.
- Expanding its packaged and fresh food offering.
As a result of these efforts, fourth quarter same-store merchandise sales, excluding cigarettes, decreased 1.8%, reflecting macroeconomic headwinds. Same-store merchandise sales decreased 2.8% for the fourth quarter of 2023 vs. the fourth quarter of 2022. Penetration of the company's core destinations (packaged beverages, candy, salty snacks, packaged sweet snacks, alternative snacks and beer) as a percentage of same-store merchandise sales increased 90 basis points for the quarter.
Merchandise gross profit contribution increased $24 million, or 19.6%, driven by $19.7 million in incremental merchandise contribution from the businesses acquired in 2023 and an increase in merchandise contribution on a same-store basis of approximately $4.7 million. Merchandise margin increased 240 basis points to 32.9% for the quarter.
When compared to the full year 2022, for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023:
- Same-store merchandise sales excluding cigarettes increased 2.5%.
- Same-store merchandise sales increased 0.4%.
- Total merchandise contribution increased $83.9 million or 16.7%.
- Merchandise margin increased 140 basis points to 31.8%.
Other earnings the Richmond-based company reported included:
- In Q4, adjusted EBITDA was $65.5 million. For the full year 2023, adjusted EBITDA was $290.4 million.
- Net income for the fourth quarter was $1.1 million and $34.6 million for the full year.
- Total retail gallons decreased 7.5% for the quarter and decreased 5.3% for the year.
- Primarily due to incremental expenses related to recent acquisitions, operating expenses increased $31 million, or 18.2%, for the fourth quarter and increased by $109.6 million, or 16.4%, for the year.
ARKO operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to its retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to its fleet fueling sites.