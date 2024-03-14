ARKO Corp. Shifts Focus to Organic Growth

[Read more: ARKO Firms Up Growth Strategy With Oak Street Deal Extension]

In the past nine years, ARKO has closed more than 25 acquisitions, and while M&A is a core part of its business, Kotler believes now is the time "to peel the onion" and find untapped opportunities for organic growth.

Putting the synergies of its recent acquisitions into view, the executive explained that the convenience store chain's organic growth strategies this year will be to harness the potential of additional land opportunities that were included in those recent deals. This will include new-to-industry (NTI) locations and new formats.

As part of that strategy, GPM Investments LLC, ARKO's wholly owned subsidiary, recently opened its first Fas Mart Express unmanned store concept. The location appears alongside one of the acquired Quarles cardlock locations in the Richmond, Va., area.

Quarles Petroleum Inc. was acquired by ARKO during the third quarter of 2022, adding 121 proprietary cardlocks to the company’s portfolio.

ARKO additionally has three NTI locations planned so far for 2024. The company expects to break ground on the first site in the coming weeks.

"The idea is to continue to expand those opportunities," Kotler emphasized. "I can tell you that we are laser-focused on that, especially in 2024, coming off of so many acquisitions that we did over the past few years."