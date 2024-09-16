Army & Air Force Exchange Salutes Professional Drivers

"Exchange drivers are essential to our mission," said Army Col. Kenneth McGraw, the Exchange's deputy director of logistics. "Braving everything from long miles, harsh weather, rough roads and more, the dedicated drivers behind the wheel for the Exchange make sure that the tastes of home make it safe and sound to shoppers around the world."

The Exchange is also the third-largest shipper in the Defense Transportation System and the country's 15-largest private retail fleet. In addition to shipping Exchange goods, the fleet provides critical natural disaster support, such as hauling 53-foot mobile field Exchanges, bringing stores-on-wheels to areas that need them most.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week was founded by the American Trucking Association in 1998 to pay respect to and thank professional drivers for their hard work and commitment in one of our economy's most demanding and important jobs. There are more than 3.5 million professional drivers on U.S. roads today.

In addition to AAFES, other convenience retailers have also provided special deals and acknowledgements to honor commercial drivers this week and throughout the month of September. Circle K will be giving away free snacks and candy as "thank-you" gifts, while Love's Travel Centers is providing extra savings through its My Rewards loyalty program.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has provided valued goods and services to armed service members at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54-largest retailer in the United States, with 100% of its earnings supporting military communities. It is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is overseen by a board of directors.