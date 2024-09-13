Circle K Pro Celebrates Truck Driver Appreciation Week

Truck drivers can also access the webpage to redeem their gift. No purchase is necessary.

Drivers can choose from the following as their gift:

A medium Circle K hot coffee

A medium Circle K Polar Pop

Circle K chips

Circle K candy

Circle K water

Other retailers are also taking steps to honor professional drivers. Knoxville, Tenn.-based Pilot Co. plans to celebrate Driver Appreciation Month throughout September by offering exclusive deals to professional drivers and by bringing back its annual Road Warrior contest, as Convenience Store News previously reported. The contest includes a $25,000 grand prize and was created to recognize the individuals who weather the storms, long hours and tight schedules in North American shipping, the company said.

Additionally, Oklahoma City-based Love's Travel Stops will extend its National Truck Driver Appreciation Week celebrations to include exclusive offers throughout September. Drivers can visit Love's location all month to redeem curated offers through the My Love Rewards loyalty program or do so via the Love's Connect app.

Circle K Stores Inc. is subsidiary of Laval, Quebec-based Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. It is the No. 2 retailer on the 2024 Convenience Store News Top 100 report.