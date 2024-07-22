Army & Air Force Exchange Service Helps Military Members View Olympics

Throughout the games, the comprehensive offering will feature live competition across all 39 sports and 329 medal events; top stories and moments; and live streams of select practice and warm-up sessions, alongside event recaps, highlights, viral moments and interviews.

"We value our relationship with Comcast NBCUniversal and are thrilled to once again be able to team with them to bring the Olympic Games to service members and their families, wherever they are called to serve," said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, senior enlisted advisor at AAFES. "The Olympics are one of the biggest events in the world, and we're excited to play a role in helping our military community cheer on Team USA."

Service members can access NBCUniversal's coverage from their computers or personal devices by visiting NBCOlympics.com on their desktop or the NBC Sports App if they're U.S.-based and choosing the Exchange as their service provider.

[Read more: AAFES Shoppers Won Big in 2023]

"It's our privilege to provide unprecedented access to this historic event to U.S. military service members and veterans, where the world's greatest athletes will compete against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful cities in the world," said Mona Dexter, vice president of military and veteran affairs at Comcast NBCUniversal.

Because of content rights restrictions, an active ShopMyExchange.com account is required. OCONUS viewers must also be physically located on-installation at a military location with internet service through an authorized internet service provider to gain access.

The Paris Olympics will take place July 26 to Aug. 11.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has provided valued goods and services to armed service members at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States, with 100% of its earnings supporting military communities. It is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is overseen by a board of directors.