Army & Air Force Exchange Service Offers Healthy Start to 2025

"The Exchange is dedicated to supporting readiness and resiliency among service members and their families," said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the senior enlisted advisor at The Exchange. "The military community can count on the Exchange to make it easy and affordable to make healthy choices."

Salad Wednesday is a military-exclusive deal that supports The Exchange's BE FIT 360 initiative to empower military shoppers to make healthy lifestyle choices. BE FIT was first introduced in 2018.

More information on nutrition, fitness and better-for-you options at The Exchange locations is available at ShopMyExchange.com/befit.

Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has provided valued goods and services to armed service members at exclusive military pricing. AAFES is the 54-largest retailer in the United States, with 100% of its earnings supporting military communities. It is a nonappropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is overseen by a board of directors.

The Exchange is a also 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.