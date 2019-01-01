Arnie's Spiked Iced Tea & Spiked Lemonade

Following the successful national launch of Arnold Palmer Spiked in 2018, MillerCoors introduces Arnie's Spiked Iced Tea and Arnie's Spiked Lemonade in select regions. With a 5 percent ABV, the beverages are brewed with real squeezed juice or tea, and are designed to target 25- to 34-year-olds. The new drink options inherit the same general build as the original Arnold Palmer Spiked, but with natural lemonade or iced tea flavors. Arnie's Spiked Iced Tea and Arnie's Spiked Lemonade are currently available in four U.S. markets: Columbus, Ohio; Las Vegas; Pittsburgh; and Albany, N.Y. The new products are part of MillerCoors' partnership with Hornell Brewing, a unit of iced-tea maker AriZona Beverages.