Ascentium Capital & DRB Systems Financing Program

Car wash industry player DRB Systems selected private equipment finance company Ascentium Capital as a partner for a new strategic customer financing program. The customized financing program is aimed at helping car wash operators grow their respective businesses. It’s open to new or existing DRB Systems or Unitec customers, who have been in business for at least two years and are interested in new equipment or upgrades from a few thousand dollars up to $250,000. Under the financing arrangement, payment structures are competitive. This is combined with a streamlined process, including a one-page application, with most credit decisions made within two to four hours, according to the companies.