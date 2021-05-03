Atlanta Retail Group Inks Pact to Bring Electric Vehicle Charging Stations to C-stores

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Retailers Association (ARA) reached an agreement with EOS Linx to install electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at select locations in the Atlanta area.

The units, which were created and designed by EOS Linx, feature a 75-inch digital advertising platform that fully integrates artificial intelligence-based security, and surveillance features.

The pact between ARA and EOS Linx will provide a unique opportunity to ARA members to attract new customers to its locations and tap into the rapidly growing EV charging industry, the association said.

According to ARA, it is expanding its reach in the Atlanta area with this environmentally friendly and emerging technology. The new charging stations with an integrated 75-inch ultrabright advertising display will allow its members to connect with their consumers by providing important information such as emergency, weather, Code Adam alerts and community outreach.

"The Atlanta Retailers Association is delighted to work with EOS Linx on this unique initiative. The contemporary solar-paneled kiosk units will be our conduit into the growing energy market and will enhance our operations. This forward-thinking initiative will play a variety of roles for us in the future," said Steve McCown, CEO of ARA.

"We love the functional electric vehicle chargers, plus the digital screen will provide a continual loop of relevant ads to improve sales. Finally, the added security, along with the expanded data and analytics are all excellent benefits for our members as well," he added.

The EOS Linx smart-city solution is the first, fully integrated network of smart technology that uses proprietary data gathering and advanced analytics through artificial intelligence and machine learning. It is a new way to look at consumer engagement practices through targeted advertising and solar-powered digital displays.

"We are thrilled to work with the Atlanta Retailers Association and bring free EV charging opportunities to Atlanta. The demand for the renewable energy is increasing and providing additional EV charging stations is a critical step forward to meeting that demand," said Blake Snider, EOS Linx president. "With this alliance, we are able to fill an immediate need in the Atlanta community. We look forward to growing along with ARA as we provide more renewable energy solutions for years to come."