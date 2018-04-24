Bad Weather Takes a Toll on C-store Beverage Sales in 2018's First Quarter

NEW YORK — A chill swept through the cold vault as bad weather spurred slower traffic in the convenience channel during the first quarter.

According to Wells Fargo Securities LLC, most retailers in its first quarter Beverage Buzz survey expressed caution and pointed to the weather — notably four Nor'easters in three weeks in the Northeast.

Beverage Buzz surveys beverage retailers representing more than 15,000 convenience stores across the United States.

Despite the slower first-quarter traffic, retailers remained constructive on their outlook for this year, and expect total c-store beverage sales to grow by 4 percent, said Bonnie Herzog, managing director of tobacco, beverage and convenience store research at Wells Fargo Securities.