Bazooka Push Pop Gummy Pop-its

Bazooka Candy Brands' Push Pop line debuts Push Pop Gummy Pop-its, which features cone-shaped gummies that come in an innovative container. Pulling on the interactive package's clear inner tube reveals all the colorful gummy candies, while pushing it back down dispenses a single gummy. Each Push Pop Gummy Pop-it comes with four flavors — Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Berry Blast and Watermelon. The package can be refilled. Package pricing starts at $2.48.