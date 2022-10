Goose Island Tropical Beer Hug provides drinkers with a big, bold, imperial IPA that typically consumers couldn’t get in c-stores. Last year Imperial IPA grew at 42% and accounts for 42% of total IPAs in 2021. Goose Island's 19.2oz Tropical Beer Hug cans bring that trend to c-stores to offer more variety for drinkers. 19.2oz cans are gaining popularity in c-stores as the single serve choice for drinkers. Goose Island Tropical Beer Hug brings high ABV and a quality Imperial IPA from a craft brewery to the category.