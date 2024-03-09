The Bevles Co. introduces two new combi ovens: the MiniTouch 10 Half Sheet Pan and 6 Half Sheet Pan Combi Ovens. Boasting a compact design made for foodservice professionals, both ovens have versatile features, including a touchscreen interface, a range of cooking capabilities, simple-to-use programs, adjustable settings and energy-efficient operations engineered for sustainability. The Bevles MiniTouch Combi Ovens are now in stock and available for purchase.