BIC EZ Reach debuted a new Favorites series that includes fan-favorite designs. From a cold refreshing beer or slice of pizza to celebrations and floral designs, the series is intended to have something for everyone. Every EZ Reach lighter is 100 percent safety tested and features a 1.45-inch extended wand that helps keep fingers away from the flame. The BIC EZ Reach Favorites lighters have a suggested retail price of $3.50.