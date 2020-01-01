The BIC EZ Reach Lighter is designed to be the ultimate lighter for all lighting occasions, able to light hard-to-reach places while putting distance between fingers and flame. The new design combines the iconic BIC Pocket Lighter with the longer-reaching BIC Multi-Purpose Lighter. The BIC EZ Reach Lighter combines a 1.45-inch extended wand with a body the size of a pocket lighter, making it a comfortable fit in users' hands. The product has a suggested retail price of $2.99 for the one-pack Classic, $3.49 for the one-pack Home Décor, and $4 for the Bob Marley lighters.