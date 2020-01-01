BIC EZ Reach LighterThe new design puts distance between fingers and flame.
The BIC EZ Reach Lighter is designed to be the ultimate lighter for all lighting occasions, able to light hard-to-reach places while putting distance between fingers and flame. The new design combines the iconic BIC Pocket Lighter with the longer-reaching BIC Multi-Purpose Lighter. The BIC EZ Reach Lighter combines a 1.45-inch extended wand with a body the size of a pocket lighter, making it a comfortable fit in users' hands. The product has a suggested retail price of $2.99 for the one-pack Classic, $3.49 for the one-pack Home Décor, and $4 for the Bob Marley lighters.