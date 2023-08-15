08/15/2023
BIC Special Edition Geometric Lighters
The refreshed Maxi Lighters are notable for their bright colors and geometric designs.
BIC presents its refreshed Special Edition Geometric Design lighters. Notable for their bright colors and unique patterns, these modern, sleek lighters are intended to add excitement to any lighting occasion. Like all Maxi Lighters, these are long-lasting, reliable and 100 percent quality inspected. The selections in this special edition series have a suggested retail price of $2.29 per lighter.