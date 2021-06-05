BIC Teams Up With Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart for New Campaign

SHELTON, Conn. — BIC added a little star power to its latest advertising campaign.

The company joined with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, and Marquee Brands to launch BIC EZ Reach, a lighter for all lighting occasions.

The partnership, which extends into 2022, begins when the duo lights up the digital screen with the release of "Pass It," debuting today across streaming TV networks, streaming music platforms, social media, and digital content hubs.

According to BIC, the campaign spotlights the convenience of the BIC EZ Reach lighter, designed for lighting hard-to-reach places while helping to keep fingers away from the flame.

The BIC EZ Reach lighter is equipped with a 1.45-inch extended wand on a body the size of a pocket lighter and has the ability to light at any angle. It launched in August 2020.

"Our BIC EZ Reach lighter is the ultimate lighter for all lighting occasions, and we thought who better to partner with than this iconic duo who knows all about lighting up candles, grills and more," said Mary Fox, general manager of Shelton-based BIC North America. "The new campaign featuring Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart allows us to connect with our consumers in a relevant and playful way while highlighting all the usage occasions and core benefits that set EZ Reach apart in the lighter category. This is an exciting next step for the BIC EZ Reach Lighter, which has received rave reviews from consumers looking for a lighter that lights hard-to-reach places."