BIC Teams Up With Snoop Dogg & Martha Stewart for New Campaign
SHELTON, Conn. — BIC added a little star power to its latest advertising campaign.
The company joined with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, and Marquee Brands to launch BIC EZ Reach, a lighter for all lighting occasions.
The partnership, which extends into 2022, begins when the duo lights up the digital screen with the release of "Pass It," debuting today across streaming TV networks, streaming music platforms, social media, and digital content hubs.
According to BIC, the campaign spotlights the convenience of the BIC EZ Reach lighter, designed for lighting hard-to-reach places while helping to keep fingers away from the flame.
The BIC EZ Reach lighter is equipped with a 1.45-inch extended wand on a body the size of a pocket lighter and has the ability to light at any angle. It launched in August 2020.
"Our BIC EZ Reach lighter is the ultimate lighter for all lighting occasions, and we thought who better to partner with than this iconic duo who knows all about lighting up candles, grills and more," said Mary Fox, general manager of Shelton-based BIC North America. "The new campaign featuring Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart allows us to connect with our consumers in a relevant and playful way while highlighting all the usage occasions and core benefits that set EZ Reach apart in the lighter category. This is an exciting next step for the BIC EZ Reach Lighter, which has received rave reviews from consumers looking for a lighter that lights hard-to-reach places."
The ad is available on Hulu, Roku, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Google and other BIC social media channels. A second spot will be released in 2022.
"The BIC EZ Reach lighter offers a solution to the everyday problem of lighting those hard-to-reach places, whether you are lighting candles, entertaining guests outdoors, or adding a finishing touch to that special birthday cake," Stewart said. "I'm thrilled to partner with BIC to create my own line of beautifully designed and packaged EZ Reach lighters which bring function, innovation, inspiration and beauty into the home and onto the table."
As part of the campaign, officially licensed Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart designed EZ Reach lighters will be available for purchase exclusively at Walmart beginning in July and will roll out to additional retailers throughout the summer.
"As someone who uses a lighter almost every day, having one that's reliable and safe to use is important, which is why I reach for my BIC EZ Reach whenever I need a lighter," Snoop Dogg said. "I love working with my friend Martha and we had a lot of fun showing off the many ways the BIC EZ Reach lighter truly is the ideal lighter for all lighting occasions."
EZ Reach lighters are currently available in five designs: classic BIC colors, home décor, camouflage, Bohemian (exclusively at Walmart) and officially licensed Bob Marley lighters.
BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids, BIC Flex, BodyMark by BIC, Cello, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Us., and Wite-Out.
Marquee Brands, a global brand owner and marketer, is owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand.