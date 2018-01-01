Big League Chew Big Rally Blue Raspberry

The newest member of Big League Chew's bubble gum family is Big Rally Blue Raspberry. Last summer, Big League Chew asked fans on social media to help name the new blue raspberry flavor. Big League Chew inventor Rob Nelson selected the final name, Big Rally Blue Raspberry, from more than 300 different entries. The new flavor will be available at retailers nationwide later this summer. Other flavors of Big League Chew shredded bubble gum include: Outta Here Original, Ground Ball Grape, Swingin’ Sour Apple, Wild Pitch Watermelon, Slammin’ Strawberry and Curveball Cotton Candy.