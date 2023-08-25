Big Y Expands Its C-store Format

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Big Y Foods Inc. is growing its convenience store footprint in Connecticut.

The supermarket chain opened its 15th and 16th Big Y Express fuel and c-stores, located at 50 Main Street in Somers, Conn., and 241 Hazard Ave. in Enfield, Conn. The new sites bring the total number of Big Y Express locations in the Nutmeg State to six, reported Convenience Store News sister publication Progressive Grocer.

The first Big Y Express store opened in 2013 in Lee, Mass. The company announced plans for the newest locations in May. In total, it operates 16 Big Y Express locations.

Both the Somers and Enfield Big Y Express locations feature the brand's signature Wide Awake bean-to-cup coffee and grab-and-go items such as milk, cold drinks and packaged snacks. Each location offers eight fueling positions in addition to a free air machine for tire inflation.

Big Y Express in Enfield is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m., and on weekends from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., while the Somers location is open daily 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The convenience store retailer also offers fuel discounts to myBigY members. In addition to the customary 5 cents-per-gallon discounts, members can earn an incremental $1.50 savings per gallon based on their grocery purchases at any Big Y market. Fuel rewards are automatically added to their accounts for use at the fuel station and applied at each pump.

"We are delighted to bring our Big Y Express Gas and Convenience experience to two more towns in northern Connecticut," said Colin M. D'Amour, senior director of Big Y Express. "Now even more of our customers can take advantage of fuel savings while enjoying the quick convenience of our markets."

Springfield-based Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England with operations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. Its banners include Big Y supermarkets, Table & Vine Fine Wines and Liquors, and Big Y Express gas and convenience locations.

