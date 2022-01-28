The Biggest Alcohol Trends of 2022 Will Include Low/No ABV Drinks & Much More

NATIONAL REPORT — Boozier isn't always better. Customers are increasingly trying no- and low-ABV drinks as they focus more on health and moderation, making the low-ABV movement a trend to watch out for this year.

Other notable alcohol trends include portable formats and bold, adventurous flavors and compositions, according to 2022 predictions from DoorDash.

No- and low-alcohol beverage sales increased 33 percent to $331 million over the last 52 weeks, according to Nielsen, while IWSR found that the non-alcoholic spirits category is expected to grow 35 percent by 2023. However, this isn't necessarily due to an increase in teetotalers.

"It's not just about abstinence from alcohol. This movement is also about people who just don't want to drink as much," said Joshua James, owner of non-alcoholic retailer Ocean Beach Cafe in San Francisco. "They want to enjoy some of the same flavors from alcoholic beverages, but without the hangover or other negative side effects."

Offering a variety of no- and low-ABV beverages also caters to the sober-curious movement, which includes consumers who choose to mindfully reduce their alcohol intake or periodically take breaks from drinking.

The no-ABV market is just starting to grow in the United States, while non-alcoholic beer has had a larger presence in countries such as the United Kingdom and Germany for years, according to James.

DoorDash advises retailers to stock interesting and unique no- and low-ABV alternatives alongside their beer and liquor options to enable customers who want to lower their alcohol intake to still be able to enjoy a delicious drink. Placing them near or next to alcohol offerings allows customers to discover them organically.

Other 2022 trends include: