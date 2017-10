BIGS King-Size Seeds are the original in-shell sunflower seeds, but in a king-size version. The larger seeds come packaged in 6-ounce gusseted bags, each of which contains 12 percent more seeds than the brand’s 5.35-ounce bags. BIGS King-Size Seeds contain no artificial flavors or preservatives, and deliver 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving.