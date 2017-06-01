BirdShack Fried Chicken

BirdShack, a new fresh fried chicken concept, made its debut at the 2017 NACS Show. BirdShack is designed to be a solution for customers to deliver fresh fried chicken in-store for immediate consumption. BirdShack recently formed a relationship with Core-Mark to capture chains and independents seeking entrepreneurial ways to deliver an easy-to-prepare fried chicken experience, according to the company. Core-Mark, as BirdShack’s strategic partner, is targeting fresh fried chicken as a priority foodservice option for its customers and has exclusive rights to distribute and promote BirdShack products within its designated service area. Custom branded counters, menuboards, signage, uniforms, packaging and product are available to each operator.