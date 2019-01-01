Bitcoin Depot ATMs make cryptocurrency accessible in physical retail locations

Bitcoin Depot is a cryptocurrency ATM network based in Atlanta, Georgia. They are the fastest growing multi-cryptocurrency ATM network in the world. Bitcoin Depot provides their users with instant access to Bitcoin and other related assets at 300+ locations across the United States. Their mission is to provide secure, convenient, and expedient entry into the cryptocurrency marketplace, while faithfully serving the needs of every individual customer.

Bitcoin Depot provides unprecedented access to this exciting new space by utilizing the convenience and familiarity of traditional ATMs. They seek to become a fixture in communities around the USA by partnering with well-loved brands that have earned the trust and loyalty of American consumers. Locations hosting one of Bitcoin Depot's machines receive a free ATM, free ongoing marketing and promotions, and up to $1000 every month in guaranteed rent. For more info please visit us at https://www.bitcoindepot.com/.