BON V!V Raspberry Dragonfruit Spiked Seltzer

Following limited releases in Los Angeles, San Diego and Salt Lake City, BON V!V Spiked Seltzer is now releasing its newest variety, Raspberry Dragonfruit, nationwide. Created in partnership with the brand's creative advisor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the premium and unique flavor combination debuts just in time for seltzer's favorite season: summer. Designed to be a celebration of the bold and unexpected, Raspberry Dragonfruit features a balance of ripe raspberry flavor with delicate notes of exotic, juicy dragonfruit. With zero grams of sugar and a light and refreshing taste, BON V!V Raspberry Dragonfruit comes dressed to impress in a new, sleek can design wrapped in metallic pink and donned with Chopra Jonas' signature, which is exclusive to this new flavor.