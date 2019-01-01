Borden Dairy brings its first 2 percent, no-sugar-added milk for kids to the market. Available in Chocolate and Strawberry flavors, Borden Kid Builder milks have 50 percent more protein (13 grams per 240-milliliter serving) and calcium (490 milligrams per 240-milliliter serving) than regular milk, and are made from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones, according to the company. The suggested retail price is $1.59 for the 12-ounce single-serve bottle and $4.29 for the 52-ounce multi-serve bottle.