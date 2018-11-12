Bosselman Offering More Ethanol Choices With BossFuel Line Launch

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Bosselman Enterprises is offering more ethanol choices with the unveiling of BossFuel.

The Nebraska-based company will hold a two-day grand opening of its new BossFuel pumps at two Pump and Pantry convenience store locations in Grand Island as it promotes more ethanol choices at the pump, NTV News reported.

On Thursday, Dec. 13, drivers can visit the Pump and Pantry at the intersection of Webb Road and West Old Potash Highway from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. to purchase E85 gas for just 85 cents per gallon and E15 for $1.88 per gallon.

Then, on Friday, Dec. 14, the special pricing promotion will move to the Pump and Pantry at the intersection of Highway 281 and Capital Avenue in Grand Island from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

While most gas stations offer two choices of fuel to choose from, many of the Pump and Pantry locations have as many as five fuels to choose from, President and CEO Charlie Bosselman told the news outlet in November.

"Fuel is our #1 product that we sell, so it should be an item we take the most concern with," he commented. "[We have] everything from premium gasoline to clear gasoline, to E15, E30, E85."

According to Bosselman, options are good, "but it’s also to promote and help develop ethanol in Nebraska."

Randy Gard, Bosselman Enterprises Executive Director, who also sits on the Nebraska Ethanol Board, said three years ago Bosselman "really predicted" the emerging E15 demand and use of renewable fuels and ethanol, and then the organization, the Ethanol Board and producers "started to hone in on that customers will want higher octane, higher blended fuels for their vehicles."

The Ethanol Board says fuel dispensers like the ones the Bosselman is putting in can cost about $35,000 each. A dozen BossFuel dispensers are expected to be installed, NTV News reported.

The two Grand Island Pump and Pantry c-stores are the first to offer the BossFuel line. Bosselman and Gard confirmed more locations would be coming in the future.

Founded in 1948, Bosselman Enterprises is a privately held company with operations in 23 states. It operates 45 Pump and Pantry convenience stores, two Bosselman Travel Centers and more.