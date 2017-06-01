Boyd’s Organic Sumatran Aceh Coffee

Boyd Coffee Co. is introducing Organic Sumatran Aceh, a limited-time coffee from the northern tip of Sumatra. The medium-roast, 100 percent Arabica coffee is smooth yet full-bodied, and showcases Boyd’s sourcing and blending craftsmanship, according to the company. This limited-time offer supports Sumatra, one of the world’s most recognized regions for quality coffee. Boyd’s Organic Sumatran Aceh is available while supplies last in ground portion packs, 40 packets of 3-ounce coffee per case; or in whole bean one-pound packages, 10 packages per case.