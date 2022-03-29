BP Enters Global Strategic Partnership With Uber Eats

CHICAGO — Through a new pact with Uber Eats, BP aims to bring the delivery service to more than 3,000 locations globally by 2025.

BP has entered into a new global strategic convenience delivery partnership with San Francisco-based Uber Technologies that extends the companies' existing local arrangements to reach more consumers across the world.

The pact makes BP the first convenience retailer to team up with Uber Eats on a global level. The partnership supports the company's goal of growing its access to customers and expanding its delivery footprint in response to soaring demand for food, groceries and everyday essentials brought to the door, according to BP.

The new partnership covers stores on the west coast of the United States, as well as in stores in Australia, New Zealand, Poland and South Africa. Stores in the United Kingdom and eastern U.S. will be added to the app this year, with plans to launch in other European markets from 2023.

"We're thrilled to team up with Uber Eats globally giving us the opportunity to reach many more consumers online in addition to those who currently visit our retail sites. We've seen how the pandemic has accelerated customer demand for delivered convenience and this partnership will allow us to scale up quickly on the Uber platform. And for the first time, we will be able to offer delivery options to existing customers on our own BPme app by the end of 2023," said Emma Delaney, executive vice president customers and products, BP.