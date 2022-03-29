BP Enters Global Strategic Partnership With Uber Eats
With 20,500 BP retail stores across the world and 550 million customers living within 20 minutes of one of those sites, the partners see opportunities for growth. BP stores offer a range of products tailored to local markets, which may include hot and cold drinks, food-for-now options as well as staple groceries, fresh produce and ready meals, plus wine, beer and flowers.
For example:
- In the U.K., customers will be able to access a range of Wild Bean Café, and other branded food and products via Uber Eats – with the first 120 sites due live on the platform by the end of June.
- In the U.S., the offer will be made available to BP's network of independently owned retail locations to support the growth of their businesses. The goal is to make it easy for these partners to sign up to the Uber Eats platform and access benefits based on BP's scale.
According to BP, it will benefit from Uber's global brand and operations footprint, technology for dispatching orders and more than 4.4 million drivers and couriers on the platform worldwide.
As part of the agreement, Uber Eats and BP will work to introduce delivery options onto BP's app, BPme — initially planned to be available in the U.K., U.S. and Australia by the end of 2023 — powered by Uber Direct. The offer will allow BP to directly connect its customers to delivery riders.
"With more than 20,500 locations around the world, BP's reach is enormous — making them critical partners as we pursue our ambitions of helping consumers across the world get what they need delivered to their doorsteps," said Pierre Dimitri Gore-Coty, Uber's senior vice president of global delivery. "We are proud to support this next phase of the company's convenience growth through this delivery partnership and look forward to deeper collaboration in the future."
The two companies already work together in mobility with BP providing electric vehicle charging for Uber's ride-hail drivers. They said they will explore other areas for future cooperation in convenience, including opportunities to utilize low carbon delivery methods to fulfill orders from BP sites.
BP's retail sites include BP-branded sites and others owned or licensed by BP, such as ampm in the U.S. The company's goal is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero.