BP Expands Fuel Discounts in Support of Local Communities

CHICAGO — BP is extending its thanks to more local heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering extra fuel savings.

Active military personnel, veterans, teachers and students can save up to 15 cents per gallon at BP and Amoco gas stations for 60 days.

Consumers can sign up for the program at bp.com/bpsupportsthecommunity with eligibility verified through a link to ID.me. The offer can be redeemed at the pump with the BPme mobile app, providing a no-contact method of paying for gas and saving on fuel.

In April, BP announced that it would offer up to $2 million in fuel discounts and free coffee, fountain drinks or hot dogs to first responders, nurses, doctors and hospital staff, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

"America's active military personnel, veterans, teachers and students have been hard hit by the challenges related to COVID-19. Whether it's an uncertain start to a new school year, a move to a new base or navigating other commitments, we're eager to provide savings for those affected by this pandemic," said Jo Brecknock, BP director, brand and communications. "In addition to savings on an everyday purchase like gas, the BPme app offers a no-contact way to pay at the pump which is particularly important for many of our customers."

The fuel discounts strengthens BP's ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and builds upon earlier discounts for first responders and medical workers that total more than $8 million, the company said.

BP and Amoco will promote the offer at retail sites, online at bp.com/us, via text and email to the BPme Rewards database and through digital campaigns. The company plans to integrate the sign-up process for the offer directly into the BPme app for an easier consumer experience in the future.

With U.S. headquarters in Chicago, BP is a global producer of oil and gas with operations in more than 70 countries.