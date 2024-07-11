bp Expands Ultra-Fast EV Charging Network

"We're pleased to complete this deal with Simon and expand our ultra-fast charging network footprint in the U.S. The Simon portfolio aligns with bp pulse's strategy to deploy ultra-fast charging across the West Coast, East Coast, Sun Belt and Great Lakes, and we are thrilled to team up with Simon so that EV drivers have a range of retail offerings at their impressive destinations," said Richard Bartlett, CEO at bp pulse.

Simon destinations are just the latest sites identified for the bp pulse EV charging network in the United States, following earlier announcements including the build out of the Gigahub network near high-demand locations, including airports, major metropolitan areas and bp-owned properties across the country.

"Simon is committed to offering best-in-class brands, amenities, experiences and sustainable practices to our shoppers and the communities that we serve," commented Chip Harding, executive vice president, Simon Brand Venture. "We look forward to expanding our EV charging options across the Simon portfolio with bp pulse."

Worldwide, bp pulse has a network of more than 33,900 charging bays and aims to roll out more than 100,000 by 2030. In 2023 the number of charge points in the bp pulse network grew by 35% year on year.

"As a committed, long-term infrastructure player with a global network of EV charging solutions, bp pulse intends to continue to seek and build transformative industry collaborations in real estate required to scale our network and match the demand of current and future EV drivers," added Sujay Sharma, CEO, bp pulse Americas.

bp pulse is supported by key partners that also have long-term commitments to enabling electrification solutions for consumers. These relationships include real estate partners that bring charging to where EV drivers need it, and utilities who ensure site power and permit approvals match the pace and scale of consumer demand, the company stated.

[Read more: Convenience Store News' 2023 Technology Leader of the Year Is...]

The charging stations will be found via the bp pulse app, the Simon EV charging webpage and all major map platforms. bp pulse's proprietary energy management solution, Omega, will optimize energy usage on site.

EV charging is one of bp's five transition growth engines, helping drive its transformation to an integrated energy company while also investing in today's energy system. bp pulse is focusing on four core markets that have the largest EV car parcs: Germany, the U.S., the United Kingdom and China, as well as several joint ventures and other countries with potential for future growth.

Houston-based bp operates in 70 countries worldwide. The company has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2025.