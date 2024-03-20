First bp pulse Gigahub Makes Its Debut in Houston

HOUSTON — bp is unveiling its first bp pulse branded Gigahub in the United States, expanding the company's network of electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Located at the bp America headquarters in Houston, the new EV charging site will be open to the public on April 2.

"As we expand our global footprint, I am thrilled to unveil our first EV charging Gigahub in the U.S.," said Emma Delaney, bp executive vice president for customers & products. "With leading fast charging positions already in key markets in the U.K., China, and Germany, we're learning about customer charging preferences on the go."

