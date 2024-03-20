First bp pulse Gigahub Makes Its Debut in Houston
The Gigahub will offer 24 high-speed EV charge points with Tritium 150kW DC fast chargers. They will be integrated with the bp pulse app, allowing users to locate the site, access real-time charging availability and connect to WiFi.
"We're excited to bring bp pulse to America's energy corridor and expand our presence in the U.S. public EV charging market," said Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse Americas. "This project will bring fast, reliable charging to EV drivers when and where they need it, helping support faster electric-vehicle adoption in the U.S. We look forward to welcoming new and existing EV drivers to our growing network."
bp pulse plans to deploy additional charging points at high-demand locations, including airports, major metropolitan areas and bp-owned properties across the country. The company has been awarded grant funds through programs such as National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and California Energy Commission to provide charging infrastructure at sites in California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.
In February 2023, bp announced plans to invest $1 billion in America's EV charging infrastructure by 2030, with $500 million invested in by the end of 2025. The company also shared commitments to deliver 3,000 charge points by 2025.
bp currently has 29,000 EV charge points worldwide and aims for more than 100,000 globally by 2030, around 90% of which will be rapid or ultra-fast.